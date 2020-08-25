189 legislators, 12 institutes adopt over 700 govt schools

The school adoption programme has received tremendous response, with 189 legislators coming forward to adopt more than 600 government schools in their constituencies.

Though the programme existed for several years, it is for the first time the elected representatives came forward in such a large number and adopted at least three government schools in their constituencies.

This is the response received after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa included the recommendation by Prof M R Doreswamy, advisor to the government (education reforms), on compulsory adoption of government schools by legislators in the budget, asking elected representatives to adopt schools in their constituencies.

Sharing the details of the number of schools adopted so far, Doreswamy told a press conference on Tuesday, “As many as 189 legislators have adopted over 600 government schools in their constituencies. This includes 10 schools adopted by Yediyurappa.”

“Following our recommendation, the chief minister included the concept in the budget. We have written letters to each elected representative, requesting that they adopt at least three government schools in their constituencies. We have received overwhelming response,” said Doreswamy.

The duration of the adoption is three years and those who have adopted can work for the development and upgradation of the school (academically and infrastructure-wise).

“Those who have adopted can construct toilets, provide safe drinking water facilities, construct compound walls, appoint additional teachers, etc, in the school” he said.

Apart from lawmakers, private and state-run universities have adopted around 120 government schools. As per the details provided by Doreswamy, eight private and four government-run universities have adopted a total of 120 government schools.