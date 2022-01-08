2 held for giving fake RT-PCR reports without taking swabs in Karnataka

Karnataka Police on Saturday unearthed a racket involved in providing Covid negative certificates to people without collecting swab samples and arrested two persons in this connection.

The CCB special wing sleuths who got clues of the racket, raided Skyline Diagnostics located in Kaval Bhyrasandra and made arrests as well as seized equipment.

According to police, the accused took advantage of the Covid guidelines implemented by the government to tackle sudden surge of cases in the state especially in Bengaluru to mint money by providing fake negative RT-PCR reports.

The accused used to contact persons who are coming into the state as well as those who are going from the state and provided them reports as per their requirements.

They got the money through online transfers and gave certificates without even collecting swabs. The police have seized 50 fake RT-PCR certificates and mobiles used to contact customers.

A case had been lodged against the accused in D.J. Halli police station in Bengaluru and further investigation is on.

