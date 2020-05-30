20 Congress MLAs keen to join BJP, claims Laxman Savadi

20 Congress MLAs keen to join BJP, claims Laxman Savadi

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • May 30 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 01:32 ist
Laxman Savadi. (DH Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi claimed on Friday that 15 to 20 Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP and that the central leadership would decide whether to accommodate them into party fold.

Speaking to reporters here, Savadi said that no BJP MLA was on sale.

Later in the day, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi strengthened Savadi's claims on several Congress legislators showing interest in joining the BJP. Speaking to reporters in Kollegal, Jarkiholi said. "As many as 22 Congress MLAs are in touch with him and if the BJP leadership gives a go-ahead he would make at least five Congress legislators resign and join the BJP in a week."

Both Savadi and Jarkiholi rubbished the talks of a rift in the party. They told reporters that a few party MLAs from north Karnataka had gathered at Umesh Katti's house for Jolada Rotti oota (lunch) and there was no need to read much into the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Laxman Savadi
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Congress
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 