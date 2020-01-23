4 travelers under surveillance in Bengaluru for Coronavirus

The department of health and family welfare is keeping a close track of a group of four people who travelled from Wuhan in China to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and residing in the city.

Although asymptomatic, officials from the department of health have been keeping track of these travelers as they come from the same city which is the epicenter for the Coronavirus cases this year.

“The four showed no symptoms. Yet, our junior health officials have been keeping a track on them every day to check if they have a cough or cold. They have not been isolated as we find no reason to do so. We have asked them to keep a triple layer mask on always and have gathered information about their stay and purpose,” said Dr Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

These four Chinese citizens have also been asked to report to the health department to seek permission if they wish to travel outside Bengaluru.

This year’s reports have found a mutated variety of the Coronavirus causing the flu while previously, it was known to have caused Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

“We have screened 335 patients at KIA over the last four days. There are no direct flights to other airports in the state. However, surveillance

is on even there,” said Dr

Kumar.

A 10-bed isolation ward has been readied at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. A travel advisory has also been issued to those travelling to the affected places.

Dr Mahesh Kumar J M, senior consultant, internal medicine, Narayana Health said, “Although we have no suspected cases now, the next few days are crucial.

The virus has an incubation period of 7-14 days after which the symptoms could

manifest. Previously, patients from Dubai and the Middle East were known carriers of this virus.”