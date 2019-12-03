8-year-old girl murdered, allegedly raped in Karnataka

An eight-year-old girl has been murdered after allegedly being raped in Yakapur village in Chincholi Taluk of the district on Monday. The victim is studying in the second standard.

The girl who was attending school regularly had remained absent on Monday. The villagers had seen the girl wandering with Yallappa of the same village in the afternoon.

When she did not return home from the school, the parents started searching for her. Meanwhile, they came to know that she was with Yallappa. When he was inquired, he tried to evade and said that he was not aware of the girl.

The suspicious parents informed Sulepet police. The villagers handed over Yallappa to the police.

When the villagers searched the girl with the help of the torch in the night, they spotted the body in the canal of Mullamari irrigation project located behind the Anganwadi centre of the village.

The innerwear of the accused has been recovered from the spot where marks of bleeding have also been spotted.

The police sources said they suspected that the girl has been murdered after being raped.