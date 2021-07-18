8.76 lakh students to write SSLC exams on July 19

About 9 lakh students, including 23 who tested positive for Covid-19, are set to appear for the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held on Monday and Thursday.

The director of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), in a statement to the media, said that special arrangements have been made at the taluk level to accommodate Covid +ve candidates to appear for the examinations at the Covid care centres.

For the second consecutive year, the department of primary and secondary education is conducting the SSLC examinations in a pandemic situation. Last year, students who tested positive for Covid-19 were not allowed to write the exams. This time, these students have also been provided with ambulance facilities for transportation.

Officials said the number of Covid +ve examinees may increase as they have not received complete data from the block level. A total of 8.76 lakh students are set to face the examinations.

The examinations have been reduced from six days to two days for the first time, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day. On day one, students will be writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science.