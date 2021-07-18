8.76 lakh students to write SSLC exams today

8.76 lakh students to write SSLC exams on July 19

For the second consecutive year, the department of primary and secondary education is conducting the SSLC examinations in a pandemic situation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 00:21 ist
A worker sprays benches in a classroom with a disinfectant ahead of the SSLC exams in Chamarajanagar. Credit: DH Photo

About 9 lakh students, including 23 who tested positive for Covid-19, are set to appear for the SSLC examinations scheduled to be held on Monday and Thursday.

The director of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), in a statement to the media, said that special arrangements have been made at the taluk level to accommodate Covid +ve candidates to appear for the examinations at the Covid care centres.

For the second consecutive year, the department of primary and secondary education is conducting the SSLC examinations in a pandemic situation. Last year, students who tested positive for Covid-19 were not allowed to write the exams. This time, these students have also been provided with ambulance facilities for transportation.

Officials said the number of Covid +ve examinees may increase as they have not received complete data from the block level. A total of 8.76 lakh students are set to face the examinations. 

The examinations have been reduced from six days to two days for the first time, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day. On day one, students will be writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
SSLC exams
Covid-19
Coronavirus
KSEEB

Related videos

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 