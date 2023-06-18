ABVP leader held for sex videos in Karnataka

Police nabbed a youth on charges of sharing video of having sex with a few girls in Thirthahalli on social media networking sites.

According to the police, Prateek Gowda, taluk ABVP unit president, recorded a video of himself indulging in sexual act with a few college-going girls and shared it on social media.

After learning about it, police nabbed the youth and produced him before the court.

He has been remanded in judicial custody.