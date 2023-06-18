ABVP leader held for sex videos in Karnataka

ABVP leader held for sex videos in Karnataka

According to the police, Prateek Gowda, taluk ABVP unit president, recorded the video of himself indulging in sexual act with a few college-going girls.

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 18 2023, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 12:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police nabbed a youth on charges of sharing video of having sex with a few girls in Thirthahalli on social media networking sites.

According to the police, Prateek Gowda, taluk ABVP unit president, recorded a video of himself indulging in sexual act with a few college-going girls and shared it on social media.

Also Read | Boy apprehended for sexually assaulting girl in east Delhi, say police

After learning about it, police nabbed the youth and produced him before the court.

He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
ABVP
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Cyber crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

 