After 40% jibe, Bommai calls Cong convention '100% Praja Dhwani Yaathre'

Hitting back at Congress leaders' statement that BJP's conventions are 40% 'Vijaya Sankalp Yaathre', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Conventions of Congress are 100% 'Praja Dwani Yaathre'. The 40% and 100% refer to allegations of commission charged by lawmakers to get work done.

Bommai was interacting with media persons at Mysuru airport on Tuesday.

On Siddaramaiah's statement that he would resign if it was proved that he had closed Lokayukta, the Chief Minister said, "It was the hidden agenda of Congress to cover up their corruption by removing the Prevention of Corruption Act, disabling Lokayukta and referring cases to ACB. Congress leader K J George has made statements in the Legislative Assembly recently about their efforts to save ACB with appeals to the High Court and Supreme Court."

"We strengthened Lokayukta, we have been open and have given enough opportunities to Lokayukta for investigations. Why did they keep quiet when money was found in the office of Puttarangshetty,?" he said.

Meanwhile, Bommai refused to comment on bail to BJP MLA Virupakshappa whose son was caught taking a bribe. "It comes under High Court limits," he said.

On Siddaramaiah claiming that the Express Highway is the Congress's contribution, he said, "Even before Siddaramaiah became CM, there was proposal for Bengaluru-Mysuru eight-lane highway, NICE road. There was demand for this Express Highway from 20 years. During whose tenure the money was released and executed is what matters."

On Siddaramaiah planning to take up inspection of the Express Highway, he said, "Several people are using it, let him too."

On allegations of money spent on coffee and snacks during Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM, he said, "We will assess documents and if there is any fact, we will order an inquiry into it."

Regarding cases of H3N2, he said, "The situation is not alarming. The Central Government has directed State Governments to take necessary precautions."

"The State Health Department has already come up with an advisory on precautionary measures to be taken about it. I have directed officers to stock up necessary medicines," he added.