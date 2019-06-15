After delay, monsoon sets in over Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department announced the onset of monsoon over parts of coastal and South interior Karnataka on Friday.

The monsoon is expected to advance North. "Conditions are becoming favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 2-3 days," IMD said.

Widespread rainfall is forecast only for coastal region. Rainfall in South interior Karnataka will be scattered in the next four days.

There is no "very heavy rain" forecast for the next four to five days in coastal and Malnad regions.

"However, rainfall is expected to intensify on June 20 and is expected to continue for two weeks," the advisory said.