After revaluation, II PU student who scored 40 marks gets 99

Revaluation of II PU answer scripts has found erroneous marking by several teachers with more than 500 students ending up scoring more than what they originally had.

In one case, a student who got 40 in one subject received 99 after the re-evaluation. As per the data available from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), this is the highest marks difference recorded this year.

Of the 13,848 students who applied for revaluation this year, 532 students secured 10-plus marks. Compared to the previous two years, the difference of marks in the revaluation is higher this year. During 2020, the highest marks difference was 35 and in 2021 it was 21. This year it is 59.

Considering such negligence by the evaluators seriously, the DPUE is mulling stringent action against them. Department sources told DH that just imposing a penalty will not serve the purpose.

“This was even discussed in the legislature session where lawmakers demanded blacklisting such evaluators. We will be soon taking a decision on this and as per the norms we will issue a notice seeking explanation from such teachers first,” an official said.

“Some scripts were not valued, in some scripts there were errors in totaling and in some scripts there were errors in marking the marks,” mentioned the official.

Last year, the department did not invoke punishment clauses for the evaluators considering the pandemic pressure.

A few students who had applied for revaluation ended up scoring less marks.

Details available from the department shows that in such cases the difference of marks is between -8 to -11. “In some cases students apply for revaluation due to the pressure from parents and as per our rules if the marks are negative, we have to consider the same,” added the official. This year, 479 students ended up scoring less marks in the revaluation

However, for those whose marks have seen a 6% difference (increase) the department will refund the re-evaluation fee collected from such students.