All Muslims, Christians will become part of RSS soon: Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday said all naysayers will have no choice but to accept the RSS soon, while Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa stated that all Muslims and Christians will become part of the RSS soon, leading to an uproar in the Assembly.

"The day is not far when everyone will have to accept the RSS as 'Our' RSS," Kageri said. The issue began during Siddaramaiah's debate on law and order situation in the state. During the course of his speech, Siddaramaiah said it was important to maintain mutual respect, irrespective of which political ideology one believed in. In a lighter vein, he referred to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, saying, "You are a good human being. That is what matters. Even I am a good human being. Whether you belong to BJP or RSS only comes later."

Also Read | The Tuesday Interview | ‘Sibal echoes RSS when he says Gandhis should give up leadership’

Kageri, who jumped into the conversation asked Siddaramaiah why he was dragging the RSS into the conversation. "Why are you opposed to our RSS?" he asked.

Taking objection, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan questioned Kageri as to how he could say 'Our RSS' like an RSS representative while occupying the Speaker's seat, which is expected to be apartisan.

Asserting his statement Kageri said, "Of course, it is 'Our' RSS. What else can it be? Sooner or later even you will have to call it your RSS."

Also Read | Swayamsevaks should strive for ending social discrimination: Mohan Bhagwat

Revenue Minister R Ashoka joined in saying whether one liked it or not, all top political designations beginning from the Prime Minister were occupied by leaders belonging to the RSS.

Adding to the controversy, Eshwarappa said even Muslims and Christians will be part of the RSS soon.

Irked by this, Congress leaders including KJ George, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Anjali Nimbalkar among others criticised these statements. Even as the uproar continued, the Assembly was adjourned until afternoon.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: