Amid Devgn-Sudeep spat over Hindi, Bommai throws weight behind regional language

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."

On hate speech

Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Bommai said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Covid precautions

About the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases, Bommai said it has been decided to test ILI and SARI cases reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

Genome sequencing helps identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. We have eight genome sequencing laboratories, and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted. More booster doses would be administered, and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years would be started in schools. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing, he noted.

The fourth wave of Covid has not come, but there has been a slight increase in Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98 per cent of the people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.

