Asst prof exam: KEA withholds marksheet of 3 candidates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has withheld the interim marks list of three candidates in the assistant professor's recruitment exam.

The KEA released the interim marks list on Saturday. Due to an investigation into alleged malpractices in the recruitment process, it has not released the results of three candidates: Sowmya, who was a PhD student at the University of Mysore, and other two candidates who were in touch with her.

The question paper of the Geography subject was allegedly leaked through WhatsApp a few minutes before the commencement of the exam. Following a complaint filed by some candidates, the KEA conducted a preliminary inquiry and referred the matter to the Malleswaram police.

Based on the evidence, the police arrested two persons - the PhD student and her guide who was the registrar at Karnatak University Dharwad.

The recruitment exam was held in March for 1,242 assistant professor posts at 419 government degree colleges across the state.

Along with the geography subject, the KEA has withheld the results of General Knowledge and compulsory language papers of these three candidates. The government will decide on announcing the results of these candidates after the inquiry report is submitted.