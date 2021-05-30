At 28,053, Karnataka's recoveries outnumbers new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 deaths taking the infections and fatalities tally to 25,87,827 and 28,679 respectively, the Health department said.

The state has 3,42,010 active cases while the total discharges now stands at 22,17,117 with the recovery of 28,053 people.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become an epicentre of infections during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 and had exceeded 26,000 cases a day, reported 4,734 infections and 213 fatalities.

The city's Covid-19 tally and fatalities was highest compared to any other part of Karnataka.

The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths.

There are 1,62,625 active cases.

Hassan district emerged as the second major Covid-19 hotspot with 2,227 cases and 11 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, Mysuru logged 1,559 fresh cases followed by Belagavi (1,171), Chitradurga (805), Tumakuru (773), Dakshina Kannada (727) and others.

1,38,809 tests were done on Sunday, including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR tests, while other methods were employed for the rest.

A total of 2.96 crore tests have carried out, the department added.

As on Sunday, 1.34 crore inoculations were done in the state, comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 14.68 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said.