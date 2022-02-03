Ather to set up 1,000 fast charging stations across Karnataka

Karnataka signed an agreement Thursday with Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations across the state.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ather Energy and state-run electric supply companies (Escoms). The MoU was the result of a meeting between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta.

“Ather Energy will provide free charging services for the electric two-wheeler vehicles,” Bommai’s office said in a statement. Escoms will be the nodal agency to provide technical support. Government agencies will coordinate with the Escoms to share available spaces for the charging stations, the statement added.

Mehta inked the agreement with Bescom managing director Rajendra Cholan.

In a tweet, Mehta termed his meeting with Bommai as “incredible” and said: “Walked in with an intent to intro us, walked out with a joint MoU committing 1000 Ather fast chargers across the state. Amazing speed & support from govt to enable this! Karnataka is at the forefront of EV. Excited to be here!”

Had an incredible meeting with the Hon CM @BSBommai Walked in with an intent to intro us, walked out with a joint MoU committing 1000 Ather fast chargers across the state. Amazing speed & support from govt to enable this! Karnataka is at the forefront of EV. Excited to be here! pic.twitter.com/1wsbGyt8VE — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) February 3, 2022

To this, Bommai said: “K’taka is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business especially in the sector of clean & sustainable energy. We look forward to the participation of young & dynamic industry leaders like you (Tarun Mehta) in our efforts of crafting #NewKarnataka4NewIndia.”

The development comes after the Union Budget promised to introduce a policy around battery swapping technology, in a move aimed at speeding up the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Last year, Ather Energy set up its first manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, some 60 km from Bengaluru.

Check out latest DH videos here