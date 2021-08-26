'Young lovers, newly-weds should avoid secluded spots'

Avoid secluded spots: Minister Anand singh tells young lovers, newly-weds

Singh's remark came hours after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that the victims should not have visited such a spot

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 20:54 ist
Minister Anand Singh. Credit: DH Photo

Tourism minister Anand Singh also landed in a soup on Thursday, saying that young lovers and newly-wed couples should not go to secluded places. This was in response to queries on the gang rape of a student in Mysuru.

"Be it young lovers or newlywed couples, they shouldn't go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go," he said, recommending the forest department to create awareness about secluded places so that people avoid getting into such areas.

Also Read | Mysuru gang-rape: Rapists recorded the crime, demanded money

"If we have to do more than that, there is the police. But, we can't depute policemen on guard duty at all such spots," he said, adding that creating awareness was the only way to prevent people from going to secluded spots.

Singh's remark came hours after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that the victims should not have visited such a spot late in the evening. He had also said that "Congress was raping" him over the issue. Following criticism from various quarters, the minister withdrew his statement.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Anand Singh
Mysuru
gang-rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

 