Avoid secluded spots: Minister Anand singh tells young lovers, newly-weds

Tourism minister Anand Singh also landed in a soup on Thursday, saying that young lovers and newly-wed couples should not go to secluded places. This was in response to queries on the gang rape of a student in Mysuru.

"Be it young lovers or newlywed couples, they shouldn't go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go," he said, recommending the forest department to create awareness about secluded places so that people avoid getting into such areas.

"If we have to do more than that, there is the police. But, we can't depute policemen on guard duty at all such spots," he said, adding that creating awareness was the only way to prevent people from going to secluded spots.

Singh's remark came hours after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that the victims should not have visited such a spot late in the evening. He had also said that "Congress was raping" him over the issue. Following criticism from various quarters, the minister withdrew his statement.

