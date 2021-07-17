BSY convenes BJP legislature party meeting on July 26

B S Yediyurappa convenes BJP legislature party meeting on July 26

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 18:00 ist
B S Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened the BJP legislature party meeting on July 26, the day on which he completes two years in office.

More to follow...

 

B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Karnataka

