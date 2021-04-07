Mandatory self-isolation proposed for B'luru visitors

BBMP to propose mandatory self-isolation, RT-PCR test for Bengaluru visitors

The Chief Commissioner added that it is a 'dynamic situation' and a decision will be taken as per the situation at the government-level

Yemen S
Yemen S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 03:17 ist
Health staff collect a nasal swab sample from people at free Covid 19 Corona Virus test camp set up by BBMP at Kempegowda BMTC bus station, Majestic in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The rapid spike in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has prompted the city’s civic body, the BBMP, to propose mandatory self-isolation followed by Covid testing for all out-of-state visitors to the state capital. 

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday told reporters that Bengaluru is seeing a huge influx of travellers from various parts of India and there is a need to keep a tab on them.

“There are more people coming from other states. We need to review the decision on testing all of them,” Gupta said. Already, the state government has made negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Chandigarh. 

“We have discussed the issue and decided to have mandatory self-isolation for visitors followed by an RT-PCR test before they can resume normal work in the city,” Gupta said.

Read | Covid-19: Bengaluru's small hospitals say not enough vaccines being supplied

The Chief Commissioner added that it is a “dynamic situation” and a decision will be taken as per the situation at the government-level.

“We will submit it to the government for a decision in this matter,” he added.

The civic body’s proposal for returnees comes amid residents returning to Bengaluru from poll-bound states.

“Almost all states are reporting high number of Covid cases. It is high time that we revisited the earlier decision and enforce self-isolation for all returnees,” Gupta said. 

Gupta also said that more and more people are gathering at one place during evenings with utter disregard to Covid rules, warning that such places will be identified and shut. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 test
RT-PCR tests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 