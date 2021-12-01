BDA chief Vishwanath claims Congress leader wants him killed

Bangalore Development Authority chairperson and BJP’s Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police and the home minister claiming that a Congress leader wanted him killed.

Vishwanath said he got to know of the alleged supari plot late Tuesday evening after one Devaraj sent him video material and an apology letter.

“I am shocked. The very thought that an MLA can be finished off with a supari is a dangerous trend,” Vishwanath said.

“There are audio and video clippings in which Congress leader MN Gopalakrishna is heard and seen plotting to kill me while talking to Devaraj, who is a Congress worker,” Vishwanath said, adding that he had lodged a complaint with the Rajanakunte police.

Vishwanath defeated Gopalakrishna twice in the Yelahanka assembly elections.

Gopalakrishna has denied the allegation, suggesting that this is Vishwanath’s ploy.

Throughout the day, video clips purportedly showing Gopalakrishna were aired by local news channels. “They discuss getting the killers from Andhra Pradesh. They also discuss finishing me off at my farmhouse that I frequent,” the MLA said, adding that he had brought this to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s notice.

“In one of the videos, Gopalakrishna is heard saying that I can’t be defeated in elections. Such a thing has never happened in Karnataka and in my 42-year career. I don’t know why Gopalakrishna did this. Should all the winning candidates be killed,” Vishwanath asked.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government has taken this case seriously. “Investigation is in its preliminary stages,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Gopalakrishna said much of the videos aired by local channels were fake. “All this is the MLA’s plan. I don’t have such a criminal mind. Let it be probed and I’ll cooperate with the police,” he said. “It’s true that I met Devaraj. We discussed some land matters. Everything else is edited and manipulated. This has been done to tarnish my image. I’ll lodge a complaint against Devaraj and sue him for libel,” he said.

Gopalakrishna went on to demand a CBI probe into the 2017 assassination attempt on rowdy-turned-neta Kadabagere Srinivas, alluding to Vishwanath’s involvement.

Reacting to Vishwanath’s claims, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar favoured an impartial probe. “Let the guilty be punished. But this looks like an attempt to oppress political opponents. Also, all of Bengaluru’s rowdies are with Vishwanath,” he said.

