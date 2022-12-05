Beer maker AB InBev to expand operations in Karnataka

Belgium-headquartered beer maker AB InBev will expand its Karnataka operations by investing Rs 500 crore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Monday.

The company’s Asia Pacific zone chief executive Jan Craps met Bommai and they discussed investments.

AB InBev, the company behind beers like Budweiser, Corona Extra and Hoegaarden, has set up a brewery unit in Mysuru, which it wants to extend.

Promising all help from the government, Bommai said: "This company is one among the world's Fortune 500 companies and has manufacturing units in 150 countries. In India, its headquarters is located in Bengaluru. The Mysuru unit has around 2,000 employees. With the expansion of this brewery, the state treasury will get an additional revenue of Rs 200-300 crore, besides creation of jobs."

According to the statement, Craps appreciated Karnataka for having “the best excise policy” and a good industry-friendly atmosphere. “The company intends to make more investments in Karnataka,” the statement said.