Belagavi hospital conducting Covid-19 vaccine trials says it could go on for 4-5 months

Jeevan Rekha Hospital that has been conducting vaccine trials for Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) in Belagavi for the past three years for different vaccines will now conduct vaccine trials for most ambitious Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad. The hospital has identified healthy individuals for the ambitious project and after receipt of protocols will commence them.

It’s the only hospital from Karnataka selected for the vaccine trials and is awaiting another couple of meetings with ICMR officials regarding the guidelines and protocols before commencing them. Healthy individuals have been identified for the trials for the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad and hospital has geared up as per the ICMR norms, said, Director Dr Amit Bhate.

Dr Bhate informed DH that about a month back they had information that ICMR will conduct vaccine trials and Jeevan Rekha Hospital could be selected to conduct these trials. Last week the hospital received an official letter that it was shortlisted for vaccine trials. We have been conducting other vaccine trials for ICMR since three years after getting registered with it and track record has led in us being selected.

He said, individuals selected for tests will not be admitted in the hospital for trials, but will be monitored on commencement of vaccine trials. Their blood samples will be collected from the zero day or the first day of the vaccine being injected in them and will be followed up periodically. Individuals undergoing trials will stay at home.

Vaccine trials will not be conducted on patients being treated for Covid-19. There has been misunderstanding among the people regarding it. Healthy individuals without co-morbidities have been selected for both phase-1 and phase-2 trials, he clarified and dispelled notions that patients could be subjected to trials.

The hospital will monitor the health of individuals selected for vaccine trials and they will also send reports on a regular basis. "Trials could go on for four to five months. We have gone through reports that ICMR wants to fast-track trials, but have not received any official communication. As of now no deadline has been set for trials. We will have couple of more meetings with ICMR officials before commencement of trials," Dr Bhate said.

Vaccine trials for Covid-19 are like the pulse polio dose given to healthy babies, increasing their immunity against polio. Inactivated antigens are being used for the trials and their reaction in developing antibody for them and improving immunity are part of the tests, he said.