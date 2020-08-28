Belagavi statue row: Police taking action, says Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the police had taken strict measures to control the situation in Belagavi where tension prevailed earlier today over the installation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue, which irked a Marathi group.

“I have spoken to the Belagavi Police Commissioner and Inspector General. The additional DGP for law and order is going there,” Bommai told reporters after holding talks with Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on the situation.

"All necessary police bandobast is being made," Bommai said, adding that the administration was making all efforts to resolve things peacefully by taking everyone into confidence.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also said he would speak to the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to resolve the issue peacefully.

A section of admirers of Sangolli Rayanna installed a statue of the freedom fighter at T-junction road at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk between Thursday night and Friday dawn.

As the news of the statue's installation spread at dawn, a section of people began to object, which led to an intense situation in the village. Rayanna’s admirers at the Peeranwadi village were seen celebrating as they raised slogans in his favour.

The local Marathi-speaking people said that they were not opposing Rayanna's statue being built, but they had objections to its location.

Police resorted to lathi-charge as a mob assembled to protest against the installation of Rayanna’s statue.

