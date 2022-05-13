Bengaluru accounts for 143 of 156 Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 156 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 143 of them.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,49,446 in the state.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.80%. With zero deaths today, the state's Covid toll remains at 40,063.

Another 179 people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,07,480.

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,861.

A total of 19,500 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of tests done so far rose to 6,60,44,470.

As many as 58,561 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,72,02,992.