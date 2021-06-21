Bengaluru Urban first among districts in vaccine drive

Bengaluru Urban first among districts, Karnataka second among states in nationwide Covid vaccine drive

Among the states Madhya Pradesh stands first having administered 14.71 laksh doses

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 23:10 ist
Bengaluru urban district has also been the No.1 district in the country for the overall vaccinations. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bengaluru Urban stood number one among districts in the country in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, by administering 2,09,256 doses, while Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

"Karnataka stood second in the entire country in the nationwide Vaccine Maha Abhiyan today. The State administered 10.36 lakh doses in a single day today (till 7 pm). Total doses administered in the State to date are 1.96 Crore," Sudhakar said.

Also Read | Karnataka sees 4,867 new Covid-19 cases, 142 deaths

He said, Bengaluru Urban district is the number 1 district in the country in today's abhiyan, as it administered 2,09,256 doses till 7 pm, while Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses.

This was possible due to micro planning and cohesive efforts of the government.

Bengaluru urban district has also been the No.1 district in the country for the overall vaccinations, he said, adding that 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21.

Among the states Madhya Pradesh stands first having administered 14.71 lakh doses and Uttar Pradesh third with 6.57 lakh doses.

Earlier in the day, the Minster had reiterated that the state aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of December.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome

UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

Go green with green bonds

Go green with green bonds

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

 