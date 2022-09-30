Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Karnataka on September 30

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will enter Karnataka on Friday at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district as part of his Bharat Jodo Yarta.

After touring both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Rahul returned to TN on Thursday.

Rahul will leave for Gundlupet by car since walking in the forests is prohibited, and reach Gundlupet at 9 am where he will address a huge gathering. He will visit Badanavalu, a khadi village in Nanjangud on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. Mahatma Gandhi had visited Badanavalu in 1932. Rahul will tour Karnataka for 22 days and cover a distance of 511 km.

"National leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge, state leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad will be present," KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan said. Rahul will have lunch at Shaneshwara temple and interact with tribals and families of the victims of the oxygen-shortage tragedy during Covid crisis.

Dhruvanarayan said the padayatra will resume at Begur on Oct 1 and enter Mysuru.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar asked citizens to take part in the Bharat Jodo march and visit www.bharathaikyatayatre.in for details. "Let me warn you it will be no picnic," he said. "We will walk 20 km a day no matter how the weather is."

DKS’ open letter

In an open letter, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar invited citizens to take part in the "historic" Bharat Jodo march. "Let me warn you that it will be no picnic," he said. "We will walk 20 km a day no matter how the weather is. We will meet people from all walks of life who will give us their love, but we will also get to see their suffering."

The Bharat Jodo march, according to Shivakumar, is the first step towards change. “...you will feel the energy of change,” he said.

“You will start believing that a better future is possible. You will start believeing that we don’t have to live with 40% corruption. We don’t have to suffer an all-time historic unemployment. You will start believing that our beloved land can create jobs for everyone,” Shivakumar said, urging citizens to visit www.bharathaikyatayatre.in for details.