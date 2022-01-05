BJP calls off ‘Chintan Baitak’ amid Covid scare

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 02:28 ist

The state BJP unit on Wednesday called off the Chintan Baitak scheduled to be held from January 7-9, following fresh restrictions announced by the state government to curb the Covid pandemic.

The BJP had announced the meeting of state Cabinet members and office-bearers of the state party unit following the state executive meeting held at Hubballi recently.

The three-day conclave at Nandi Hills was expected to discuss the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, apart from strategies to the 2023 general Assembly polls. Though party bigwigs - Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh were scheduled to participate in the meet, party sources had hinted that only Santosh could participate.

Though the next date of the Baitak is yet to be scheduled, sources said that it would likely to take place once Covid curbs are lifted by the state government.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting at the state BJP office in Jagannath Bhavan. He urged members of the party to form Covid war rooms and call centres at the ward level to offer assistance to the public during the third wave of the pandemic.

