BJP MLAs to meet at 7 pm to elect new Karnataka Chief Minister

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister will be completed in three to four days

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 12:59 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.

The LP meeting will pick a new leader of the ruling party as B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister on Monday, after participating in an event commemorating two years of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days.

More to follow...

