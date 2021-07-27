BJP MLAs to meet at 7 pm to elect new Karnataka Chief Minister

The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.

The LP meeting will pick a new leader of the ruling party as B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister on Monday, after participating in an event commemorating two years of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: