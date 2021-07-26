BJP will drown in B S Yediyurappa's tears: Seer

Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamy on Monday claimed that B S Yediyurappa was "blackmailed" into resigning as Karnataka chief minister, warning the BJP that it will have to pay a price.

"BJP's central leaders have taken the wrong decision. Yediyurappa has shown his integrity. He should be honourably brought back as CM. Otherwise, this party will drown and be washed away in his tears," Dingaleshwar Swamy said.

"This isn't an insult to just one leader from our community. It's an insult to every member of the community. A notable person as made to shed tears. In the coming days, those who caused the tears will be made to cry themselves," he warned.

Over the past week, Dingaleshwar Swamy became the face of Lingayat pontiffs rallying for Yediyurappa's continuation.