B'luru-Mysuru expressway toll deferred, tweets MP Simha

Simha, in a tweet, has clarified that the toll collection on the expressway has been deferred till the service road works are completed

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 27 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 09:13 ist
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Monday tweeted that the toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has been deferred till the completion of the service road works.  

As the netizens expressed their displeasure over collecting the toll even before the completion of the service road works affecting the commuters, Simha, in a tweet, has clarified that the toll collection on the expressway has been deferred till the service road works are completed.

It may be mentioned that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced toll charges on the first stretch (55.63 km) of the 119-km expressway (National Highway 275), with effect from 8 am on February 27. The remaining stretch would be tolled after the service road works are completed, the authorities had said. However, a section of the people opposed this. Following this, the MP clarified that the toll will not be collected till the service road works are completed.

