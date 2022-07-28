Bommai cancels BJP govt's anniversary programmes in wake of Nettaru murder

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to cancel all events to celebrate the BJP completing three years in office on Thursday in the face of anger and outrage from the party's cadre over the killing of Yuva Morcha office-bearer Praveen Nettaru in the Dakshina Kannada district.

"There will be no celebration," Bommai said at a post-midnight news conference. "My conscience did not allow me to go ahead after watching the pain of Praveen's mother and his family."

Accordingly, two events that were scheduled on Thursday - one by the government at Vidhana Soudha and another public rally titled 'Janotsava' by the BJP at Doddaballapur - have been cancelled. BJP national president JP Nadda was slated to attend the Doddaballapur event. "I have informed the national president about the cancellation. I apologise to the lakhs of party workers who were scheduled to attend the event," Bommai said.

The Doddaballapur rally was politically significant for the BJP by using it as a platform to build its presence in the Old Mysuru region.

Bommai, who completes one year in office on Thursday, said he had no peace of mind throughout Wednesday even as his party workers took to protests in Dakshina Kannada and scores of Yuva Morcha members resigned en masse. "I was in a dilemma. On one hand, an innocent man was killed. On the other hand, our government completed three years in office," he said. "Since Tuesday night when I first heard of Praveen's murder, I've been in pain."

Praveen, 32, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop by unidentified bike-borne assailants. "An innocent man was killed in what was a conspiracy. All of us are outraged," Bommai said.

New anti-terror squad

Asserting that his government is determined to take action, Bommai announced the formation of a special anti-terrorist squad. "We need something that is currently not a part of the existing system. To decimate outfits that kill people, we need a commando force with intelligence and training. We've decided to set up a special anti-terrorist squad. I will sit with officials and a fool-proof team will be constituted," Bommai said.

Specifically naming the Popular Front of India (PFI), Bommai pointed out that the Kerala High Court had termed it as a terrorist organisation. When asked about banning PFI, Bommai cited the example of the Chhattisgarh government. "After they banned it, the decision was stayed by the court because proper documentation wasn't done," he said.

Bommai said the life of every citizen and party worker is important. "Many Hindu workers have been killed," he said, and accused the previous Congress government of withdrawing cases against radical outfits "which helped them grow".

Seeking to prove his credentials, Bommai recalled his tenure as the home minister in the previous BS Yediyurappa government. "When I was home minister, I sent more than 15 people who were involved in such activities to the Tihar Jail. We took strict action in Mangaluru, DJ Halli, Padarayanapura and other cases," he said.

Reaching out to the furious BJP cadre, Bommai said: "I understand the anger. You'll see the strict action that we'll take in the coming days."