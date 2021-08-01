Bommai holds discussion with BJP top brass on cabinet reshuffle

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who arrived in Delhi on Sunday night held discussions with BJP top brass about the expansion of his Council of Ministers.

The CM, who came along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi from Bengaluru, went to an undisclosed location for talks.

Bommai, Joshi, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh held discussion till late night on finalising the list.

"The list of ministerial candidates will be finalised tonight. The CM will meet BJP National president J P Nadda and take his final approval on Monday morning," sources said.

The CM will return to Bengaluru on Monday, sources said.

The expansion is likely to take place in a couple of days, they added.

On Saturday, the BJP top brass told the CM to prepare his own list and they will also prepare a list. The list will be discussed and finalised after giving representation to caste, region, and leaders' contributions to the party.