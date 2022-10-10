Bommai, Yediyurappa to launch ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’

Bommai, Yediyurappa to launch ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ on October 11

This month, Bommai would visit places in Bidar, Yadgir and Kalaburagi

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 10 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:04 ist
B S Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, would start ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ in at least 50 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Karnataka from Raichur on Tuesday.

The yatra is coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which would go on in the State till October 20. “The Chief Minister, along with former CM Yediyurappa, will start the Jana Sankalpa Yatra (JSY) on Tuesday from Raichur. The yatra with gaps will continue till December 25. During this period, the two leaders will cover 50 Assembly segments,” a BJP office-bearer said.

The present tour from Raichur would be for three days and after a gap it would start again from a different location, he added. According to him, the next three days would see the Chief Minister on a whirlwind tour. Bommai would leave for Ballari on Tuesday morning, from where he would reach Raichur in the afternoon to take part in the yatra. In the next three days, he would have yatra-related events in Maski in Raichur, Kushtagi in Koppal, Hoovinahadagali and Hospet, the district headquarters town of Vijayanagara, and Siriguppa in Ballari district. After two days, the Chief Minister would attend SC Morcha Samavesha in Mysuru on October 16.

This month, Bommai would visit places in Bidar, Yadgir and Kalaburagi. On October 30, he would attend OBC Morcha Samavesha in Kalaburagi, sources close to the Chief Minister said. Already, the BJP State chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh are touring various parts of the State holding public meetings, the BJP office-bearer said.

basavaraj bommai
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka News
Karnataka
BJP

