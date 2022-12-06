Border row: Maharashtra suspends bus services to K'taka

Border row: Maharashtra suspends bus services to Karnataka

The period during which the bus services will remain suspended is not known

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 06 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 19:39 ist
From the site of protest. Credit: DH Photo/Shivakumar Patil

Amid a simmering border row with Karnataka, Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday afternoon suspended the bus services to the neighbouring state on a police advisory, a top official said.

MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe told PTI this decision was taken considering the safety of passengers travelling to Karnataka and to avoid damage to their property.

He said the transport corporation decided to suspend the bus service from Tuesday afternoon, following an advisory by the police.

The period during which the bus services will remain suspended is not known.

Amid the border row, a video showed some people throwing stones at vehicles entering Karnataka from the Maharashtra side near a toll booth at Hirebaugwadi in Belagavi district of the adjoining state.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. 

Maharashtra
Karnataka News
Belagavi
Violence
India News

