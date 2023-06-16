Bring GST frauds under IPC, Karnataka tells Centre

The state government has submitted a request to the Centre to bring GST frauds under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Currently, the GST frauds comes under the Income Tax Act.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with department officials, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that Karnataka has submitted this request as the Centre is bringing amendments to the GST Act.

“We have submitted our concerns over GST. Everyone should be able to get information on the GST payment and we have requested for necessary amendments with that regard,” he added.

G20 at Hampi

The state government is gearing up to host G20 meetings scheduled to be held in Hampi from July 13 to 16.

Patil, who is also tourism minister, chaired a high-level meeting with officials and said representatives from 33 countries will be participating in the G-20 meetings. “The state has decided to release Rs 47.66 crore to convene this meet,” said the minister.

As part of the meet, the government is planning to arrange a cultural tour for the representatives from various countries to introduce them to Indian culture and tourism. “The officials concerned will start working to make necessary arrangements for the success of this meet from Saturday,” minister mentioned.