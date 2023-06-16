Bring GST frauds under IPC, K'taka tells Centre

Bring GST frauds under IPC, Karnataka tells Centre

Currently, the GST frauds comes under the Income Tax Act.

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 04:04 ist

The state government has submitted a request to the Centre to bring GST frauds under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Currently, the GST frauds comes under the Income Tax Act.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with department officials, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that Karnataka has submitted this request as the Centre is bringing amendments to the GST Act.

“We have submitted our concerns over GST. Everyone should be able to get information on the GST payment and we have requested for necessary amendments with that regard,” he added.

G20 at Hampi

The state government is gearing up to host G20 meetings scheduled to be held in Hampi from July 13 to 16.

Patil, who is also tourism minister, chaired a high-level meeting with officials and said representatives from 33 countries will be participating in the G-20 meetings. “The state has decided to release Rs 47.66 crore to convene this meet,” said the minister.

As part of the meet, the government is planning to arrange a cultural tour for the representatives from various countries to introduce them to Indian culture and tourism. “The officials concerned will start working to make necessary arrangements for the success of this meet from Saturday,” minister mentioned.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GST
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

When you show a spine

When you show a spine

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

 