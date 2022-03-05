Chamarajanagar quarry landslide: Toll rises to three

Rescue operations at the White Stone quarry near Madahalli of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district, where a landslide occurred on Friday, revealed three deaths.

On Saturday, the body of Hazim Ullah alias Babloo (24), an excavator operator, was retrieved. The operation is underway to trace Miraj (28), an operator and Sarfaraz (18), the assistant. Those involved in the operation suspected that the two were also dead. All three hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

About 70 members from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services resumed the rescue operations from 6.30 am. It took about 10 hours for them to retrieve Babloo’s body.

Another round of operation to retrieve a body was launched following a foul smell at the site.

After visiting the spot, District in-charge Minister V Somanna said, "The Madahalli stone mining unit will be shut permanently. Mahindrappa, the unit owner, has sub-leased the contract to Hakeem from Kerala. Mahindrappa, Hakeem and the unit manager Naveed have been booked. They will face action for any violations.”

Ordering suspension of mining activities across the district till the inspection is completed, the minister said, "Negligence by officials caused the incident. Only legal units will be allowed for mining. A team headed by the deputy commissioner comprising Mines and Geology Department officials will inspect mining activities across the district."

The mining area is half-meniscus and has a depth of 200 feet. Mining from the bottom might have triggered the landslide, according to the officials.

