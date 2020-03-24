CM B S Yediyurappa bats for Ugadi celebrations at home; Indira canteens to remain shut

Urging the people of the state to restrict Ugadi celebrations at home, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has warned of strict action against those violating curfew needlessly till March 31, here on Tuesday. The government has announced a state-wide lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Ugadi is celebrated on March 25 this year.

On Monday, the government had announced free food for the poor at the state-sponsored Indira canteens

Indira canteens, which was expected to remain open according to the government on Monday, will also remain closed to prevent hundreds of people from gathering outside its premises.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Ugadi festival should be celebrated at home and extravagant celebrations were not necessary in view of the pandemic. "I have also decided to celebrate it in a low-key manner and people should stop flocking markets ahead of the festival," he said.

Though Indira canteens were closed, hotel kitchens will be allowed to supply food to homes. "The government has issued instructions regarding the same," he said.

On complaints that police in Bengaluru and other cities were hounding people who violate curfew to buy essentials, he said that police should refrain from doing that and extend support. "However, curfew is announced and unnecessary travel will attract police action," he said.

Requesting people to say indoors, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has urged the same. "People should understand the gravity of the situation when PM himself has decided to take stern action (against those who violate curfew)," he said.

On complaints that prices of essential services were being inflated, he said that directions will be issued to ensure that exorbitant rates are not charged, he added.