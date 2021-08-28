CM Bommai confident Mysuru gang-rape case will be 'cracked as early as possible'

Mysuru gang-rape case will be cracked soon: CM Bommai

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2021, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 12:02 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Karnataka Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Saturday exuded confidence that the police would crack the Mysuru gang-rape case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits. He said five police teams are investigating the case.

"Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously", Bommai told reporters.

"I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible."

The victim, a student in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24.

The culprits assaulted her male friend who was with her.

The gang members demanded from them Rs 3 lakh not to make the video of the rape public, police sources said.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is overseeing the investigation into the gang-rape which has sparked massive outrage.

Karnataka
India News
Mysuru
gang rape
basavaraj bommai

