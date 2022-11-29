Bommai discusses border issue with advocates in Delhi

CM Bommai discusses border issue with advocates in Delhi

Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi accompanied the chief minister

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 03:47 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met senior advocate and former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi here on Tuesday and discussed the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi accompanied the chief minister.

Maharashtra has filed a petition in the Supreme seeking the transfer of some Karnataka villages to its side.

The matter, listed before the Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph on Wednesday, is unlikely to come up for hearing as the judges would be busy with the Constitution bench matters related to Jallikattu.

Karnataka has formed a team of senior advocates, comprising Rohatgi and Shyam Diwan, to fight the case in the apex court.

On 42 villages in Maharashtra’s Jath taluk seeking a merger with Karnataka, Bommai said this matter is not new as they have been issuing such statements for the last so many years due to the lack of basic infrastructure. However, since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it will be discussed at an all-party meeting and legal opinion taken before arriving at any conclusion, he said. 

When his attention was drawn to leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah’s statement on this issue, the CM said the decision to supply water (to Maharashtra villages) was made by the previous Congress government and he sought to know why they did not include those villages in Karnataka.

“Since I am in a responsible position, I have to take decisions as per law and the Constitution.”

On the attack on KSRTC buses in Maharashtra, the CM said the state officials are in touch with the Government of Maharashtra and the situation is under control.

Bommai also met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to expedite the process of setting up a textile park in Kalaburagi.

During his meeting with Environment and Forests Minister Bhupender Yadav, the CM requested to declare a buffer zone in Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary in Belagavi district.

At a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the CM requested to sanction more Sainik schools to Karnataka. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Delhi

What's Brewing

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

 