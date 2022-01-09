Congress kicks off Mekedatu padayatra despite Covid-19 curbs

Defying Covid-19 guidelines, Karnataka Congress launched a massive padayatra demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project at Sangama, Ramanagara district Sunday.

Ahead of the padayatra, KPCC President DK Shivakumar offered prayers to the river and led a rally demanding the implementation of the drinking water project.

The padayatra with the slogan 'Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (our water, our right) will traverse a total distance of 154.5 km from January 9 to January 19, culminating at National College Ground at Basavanagudi.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the padayatra with Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, religious heads and representatives of organisations such as Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in attendance.

Shivakumar, speaking at the inaugural, accused the government of imposing prohibitory orders at the venue to prevent the padayatra. "There are 26 dams in the state. One was built by Mysuru Maharaja, five by British and 20 by Congress," he said.

For the implementation of the project, Congress was battling against BJP and JD(S), he said. "Prohibitory orders (for the campaign) was itself against the law," he said, adding that Congress was not afraid of the criticism.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra criticised Congress for organising the event despite Covid-19 curbs in the state.

Ramanagara district administration will take action against Congress leaders for organising the event in violation of Covid guidelines, Jnanendra said. "The behaviour of Congress leaders is highly irresponsible," he said.

The first day of the yatra will cover a distance of 8.5 km from Sangama to Dodda Alahalli. It will reach Kanakapura on January 10. It will reach Kengeri on January 14, before travelling to different parts of the city till January 19.

