Congress MLA who tested positive for Covid-19 attended KPCC chief takeover function

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2020, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 18:30 ist

Congress MLA H D Ranganath testing positive for Covid-19 has become a cause of concern in the Congress circle here as he had attended a function where D K Shivakumar formally took over as the state party chief recently.

A medical doctor, Ranganath from Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district has been admitted to a private hospital here city after he tested positive for the deadly virus, party sources had said on Monday. "Yes, he had attended the oath taking ceremony of Shivakumar as the KPCC president," state Congress spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda told PTI.

Following the restrictions in place to control the spread of coronavirus, the ceremony was organised with only limited invitees including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, immediate past state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, former minister Satish Jarkiholi and some MLAs, including Ranganath.

