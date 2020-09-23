Congress MLA with Covid-19 infection critical: Hospital

Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting Covid-19, is in a critical state, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Rao was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with a diagnosis of severe Covid-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.

"Currently, he is in a very critical state with multi-organ failure, on multiple supports including a ventilator, and dialysis," Dr Rai said.

He added that a multi-disciplinary team of expert doctors are involved in his treatment and monitoring the situation.