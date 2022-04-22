Continue to wear mask as Covid-19 cases up in north India, says K Sudhakar

Citizens in the state should continue to wear masks and strictly follow Covid-19 protocol as the number of fresh cases in a few north Indian states were increasing, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Friday.

“The state appears safe as of now. Getting vaccinated without fail will not only prevent problems, but also block the possible fourth wave. Wearing a mask is not mandatory anymore in the state, but citizens should wear masks in those places where there is a heavy crowd,” he told reporters at the JSS hospital.

“Vaccination ensured that the death rate was less during the third wave. About 185 crore doses of vaccine in India and 10.5 crore doses in Karnataka have been used. The Centre will soon announce a decision regarding vaccinating children between 5 and 12 years of age,” the Minister said.

New variants were found in those countries where citizens were not vaccinated, he said.

