Coronavirus: All 33 passengers in special bus from Ahmedabad test positive

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 12 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 09:25 ist
Thirty-three persons, who travelled from Ahmedabad to Karnataka in a special bus on May 9 have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes even the two bus drivers and a conductor.

The stranded tourists, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Ahmedabad commenced their journey on Gujurat on May 7 and reached Karnataka on May 9. The cases came to fore after the district administration of Shivamogga stopped them at Madake Cheeluru check-post and collected swab samples.

Eight of the nine persons tested at Shivamogga on May 9 turned positive. Based on the inputs, the district administrations of Dharwad and Davangere tested nine and 16 passengers, respectively, who had accompanied them. All 33 passengers have now turned positive.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Thirty-three passengers who travelled by bus have turned positive,” said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar.

“We received alerts from Shivamogga administration on May 10 regarding the travel history of nine passengers in the bus - who got down at Dharwad. All of them were housed at a government quarantine facility. Their swab samples turned positive on May 12” Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said.

Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Captain K Rajendra said, of the 28 other passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Bagalkot, 14 tested positives on May 12. 

Yadgir, which was so far in the green zone, recorded two positive cases, and these two passengers had returned from Ahmedabad.

 

