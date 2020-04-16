Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka Education Dept launches Makkala Vaani YouTube channel

'Makkala Vaani', a dedicated YouTube channel for children in the state, was launched by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the channel created by the department to cater to the needs of children during theCovid19 crisis. It seeks to reach out to children easily and engage them in various activities until schools are reopened.

The department has invited video-audio contents from the public to telecast in the channel and the contents should be child-centric, educative and entertaining.

Through the channel, the department will telecast programmes every morning from 10.30 am and requested parents to provide them mobile phones during that time and help them to watch the channel.

The YouTube channel will be active from Thursday. Even children can send 5-6 minutes of videos to telecast in the channel.

This channel will have: - Storytelling- Story reading- Book reading- Singing- Quiz- Drawing and painting- Acting- Magic show

To subscribe to the channel, click here

Interested readers can send their video ideas to this email ID: makkalavanissk@gmail.com and WhatsApp to the number: +91- 9449432614