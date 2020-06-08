Coronavirus: Malls, religious places to open today

Religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants will throw open their doors on Monday after more than two months of crippling lockdowns, as the nation gets used to the new normal amid the raging coronavirus.

Safety guidelines prescribed by the state government based on the Centre’s directions will be in place at all these places.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In Karnataka, the Muzrai and Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf departments have issued guidelines for places of worship for the effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measures such as thermal screening, hand sanitisers and social distancing norms will be followed at all places.

In temples, devotees will not be allowed to touch walls, idols, religious books etc, while mosques have to be disinfected after Isha prayers and devotees have to carry their own namaz carpets. For churches, restrictions have been placed on receiving the holy communion.

Business establishments such as hotels will see a radical shift in their work and service culture. According to the Centre’s guidelines, hotels have to ensure hand sanitisers, thermal screening, face masks and social distancing for customers.

They have to also record guest details including health status, digital payments and others.