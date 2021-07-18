Covid-19: Karnataka logs 1,708 fresh infections, 36 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday registered 1,708 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total cases to 28,83,947 while 36 deaths pushed the toll to 36,157, the Health department said.

There were 29,291 active cases in the state while as many as 2,463 patients recovered in the state taking the total recoveries to 28,18,476.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 386 infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the state whereas nine deaths were recorded on Sunday.

The city has so far reported 12,22,189 infections and 15,796 deaths.

There were 12,167 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada district has emerged as a second major Covid-19 hotspot with 241 infections and six deaths.

Other districts in the state too reported infections including 210 in Mysuru, 121 in Hassan and 105 each in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi.

According to the media bulletin, there were fatalities in 15 districts including nine in Bengaluru, six in Dakshina Kannada, four in Mysuru and three in Kolar.

There were zero fatalities in 15 districts in Karnataka on Sunday.

The state conducted 1,56,564 Covid tests including 1,26,097 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.69 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

There were 67,583 inoculations done on Sunday comprising first and second doses taking the total vaccinations to 2.73 crore.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.10 per cent, the department said.