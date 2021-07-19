Covid-19 | Karnataka Unlocking: What changes from Monday

Theatres across Karnataka are all set to reopen today after a gap of three months following the government's announcement of further relaxation of Covid-19 curbs.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, “Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places (are) permitted to open with 50% of seating capacity (by) strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.”

The night curfew, which was earlier in place from 9 pm to 6 am, has now been reduced to 10 pm-5 am.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the lockdown was being relaxed further to help those affected by the restrictions in the past few months. “This will help people, especially those from theatre and film industry,” he said. The government will allow prayers and other rituals to be performed at temples, provided Covid protocols are followed.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 1,708 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. The active case tally presently stands at 29,291.