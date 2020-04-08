COVID-19: Police seize ambulance carrying 20 labourers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 15:35 ist

The police seized an ambulance ferrying 20 labourers including eight children from Mangaluru to Vijayapura at Balehonnur check-post in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

All the labourers, children and two drivers of the ambulance are now quarantined at NR Pura after they underwent a health checkup at primary health centre.

It was said that ambulance from Davangere had reached Mangaluru with a patient for treatment. While returning,  the driver had come in contact with the stranded labourers and agreed to take them to Vijayapura. According to labourers, the driver had asked Rs 1500 per person for ferrying them to their native.

