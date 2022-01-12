Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid test positivity rate in Karnataka crossed 10 per cent to 10.3 per cent as daily cases rose to 14,473 in the state on Tuesday, of which 10,800 were in Bengaluru, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, 1,356 persons have been discharged from the hospitals across the state. The active cases in the state stood at 73,260 and in Bengaluru, they were 59,000.

Five fresh deaths were reported on this day and 1,40,452 tests have been conducted throughout the state, Sudhakar said.

As many as 32 children between 0 and 15 years tested positive for Covid in Vijayapura district. District Commissioner P Sunil Kumar stated that they included two kids of 2 to 5 years of age, five kids of 5 to 11 years, and 25 children of 11 to 15 years of age.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who returned from Om Shakthi yatra in Tamil Nadu, tested positive after death. As many as 22 persons who went to Tamil Nadu for pilgrimage with the boy have tested positive. Chamarajanagar district authorities have taken measures and are monitoring the situation.

Delta cases in the state jumped to 2,937 and Omicron cases stood at 479. Dakshina Kannada district reported 583 cases, the most after Bengaluru, followed by Mysuru (562), Mandya (263), Tumakuru (332), Udupi (250), Ramanagar (59) and Dharwad (178).

Bagalkot, Haveri, and Koppala districts reported new Covid cases in single digit numbers.

