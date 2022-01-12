Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru have crossed the 10,000 mark

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 00:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Covid test positivity rate in Karnataka crossed 10 per cent to 10.3 per cent as daily cases rose to 14,473 in the state on Tuesday, of which 10,800 were in Bengaluru, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, 1,356 persons have been discharged from the hospitals across the state. The active cases in the state stood at 73,260 and in Bengaluru, they were 59,000.

Five fresh deaths were reported on this day and 1,40,452 tests have been conducted throughout the state, Sudhakar said.

Read more: Bengaluru added about 51,000 Covid-19 cases in just a week

As many as 32 children between 0 and 15 years tested positive for Covid in Vijayapura district. District Commissioner P Sunil Kumar stated that they included two kids of 2 to 5 years of age, five kids of 5 to 11 years, and 25 children of 11 to 15 years of age.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who returned from Om Shakthi yatra in Tamil Nadu, tested positive after death. As many as 22 persons who went to Tamil Nadu for pilgrimage with the boy have tested positive. Chamarajanagar district authorities have taken measures and are monitoring the situation.

Delta cases in the state jumped to 2,937 and Omicron cases stood at 479. Dakshina Kannada district reported 583 cases, the most after Bengaluru, followed by Mysuru (562), Mandya (263), Tumakuru (332), Udupi (250), Ramanagar (59) and Dharwad (178).

Bagalkot, Haveri, and Koppala districts reported new Covid cases in single digit numbers.

Watch the latets DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
k sudhakar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

 