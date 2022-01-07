Covid surging but only 4.75% of patients in hospital, says Sudhakar

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka may be doubling at an alarming rate, but only 831 (4.75%) of the total 17,414 active cases are in hospitals, according to data from the health and family welfare department.

The statistic is a silver lining amid an explosive surge of Covid-19 cases that has prompted the Bommai government to impose weekend curfew and mull the introduction of a 'green pass' for citizens to access public spaces.

"Out of the 17,414 active cases (as of January 5), only 831 Covid patients are in hospitals across Karnataka (4.75%), said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, after holding a meeting on the third wave with officials.

"Out of these patients, as many as 700 are being treated in general beds and don't require oxygen. This means that 90% of the hospitalised patients don't need any oxygen support. Only those who did not undergo vaccination are being treated at ICUs."

But Sudhakar also cautioned against taking Omicron lightly.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned against describing the Omicron variant as 'mild' even though it is less virulent than the Delta variant," Sudhakar told reporters.

"Luckily, there has been no serious infection and deaths among the fully vaccinated, suggesting that the first-generation vaccine currently in use is successful against the infection."

Green Pass/Universal Pass

Sudhakar also said that the government is mulling a 'Green Pass' or 'Universal Pass' for citizens to enter public places such as markets, malls, metro, public transport and theatres.

"Currently, it is being implemented in government offices. However, we are still in talks with the Technical Advisory Committee and IT solutions companies on how to take this forward," he said.

The meeting also discussed making negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for railway passengers coming to Karnataka.

"We will brief the chief minister on this. The CM will apprise the Union railway minister and push for guidelines in that direction," Sudhakar said.

The health minister also spoke on vaccination and other Covid matters such as testing.

On kids' vaccination, Sudhakar said that 42% of the 31.75 lakh kids in the 15-17 age group in Karnataka had received the first dose.

All primary contacts to be tested

The government has also decided to test all primary contacts of Covid patients irrespective of whether he/she is symptomatic.

Misinformation on WhatsApp groups will also be monitored and curbed at the source, he said, adding that rumour-mongers will be punished under the Disaster Management Act.

